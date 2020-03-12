Global  

After coronavirus school closings, will states need to hold kids back, institute summer school?

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Schools are thinking about how to make up for the time students are losing during the coronavirus outbreak, asking if online school will be enough.
News video: How to Keep Your Kids on a Schedule During Coronavirus School Closings

How to Keep Your Kids on a Schedule During Coronavirus School Closings 01:12

 Not sure how to keep your kids on a schedule while they are away from school during coronavirus? Veuer has some tips.

School Buses In Palatine Delivering Meals To Students During COVID-19 Crisis [Video]

School Buses In Palatine Delivering Meals To Students During COVID-19 Crisis

A school district in the northwest suburbs is making sure kids who need it still get two meals a day while schools are closed for the coronavirus outbreak, turning school buses into meals on wheels.

Palm Beach County School District to hold news conference Wednesday morning [Video]

Palm Beach County School District to hold news conference Wednesday morning

The Palm Beach County School District is holding at news conference Wednesday to give an update as classes are suspended for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus school closings: Ohio, Maryland become first states to shut all K-12 schools

Schools in Ohio will close for three weeks, and schools in Maryland will close for two, in the most sweeping school closures in the country so far.
Coronavirus closed this school. The kids have special needs. 'You can't Netflix them all day.'

Special-needs students in Chicago are under quarantine after an aide contracted the virus. Their experience shows how hard school closings will be.
