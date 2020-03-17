Global  

The US faces 'severe blood shortage' as coronavirus outbreak cancels blood drives and regular donations

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The American Red Cross is urging healthy residents to make an appointment and donate blood as the country faces a 'severe blood shortage.'
News video: American Red Cross Facing Severe Blood Shortage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

American Red Cross Facing Severe Blood Shortage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 02:42

 Alana Mauger with the American Red Cross talks about how the outbreak is affecting blood supply donations and what you can do to help.

Critical Blood Shortage amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Critical Blood Shortage amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The American Red Cross and the Oklahoma Blood Institute are facing a shortage of blood donations amid the coronavirus outbreak. 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente has more.

Western New York facing blood shortage [Video]

Western New York facing blood shortage

Western New York facing blood shortage

Coronavirus: Blood drives canceled, American Red Cross desperate for donors

The Red Cross said it's facing a blood shortage amidst the coronavirus outbreak.  
Delawareonline

American Red Cross faces 'severe blood shortage' due to coronavirus cancellations

The organization said that nearly 2,700 blood drives across the country have been cancelled because of the outbreak.  
azcentral.com

KSadtler

Kaitlyn Sadtler RT @NCIDirector: Coronavirus outbreak: US faces severe blood shortage as donations plummet https://t.co/Q9U1Q1CFpw 2 minutes ago

NCIDirector

Ned Sharpless, MD Coronavirus outbreak: US faces severe blood shortage as donations plummet https://t.co/Q9U1Q1CFpw 6 minutes ago

JanieceStaton

Janiece Staton 🍑 #BoycottNRA & #BoycottRepublican RT @JanieceStaton: @chrislhayes @EmpathyNow American Red Cross faces 'severe blood shortage' as cancellations increase due to coronavirus N… 7 minutes ago

WPAdmirer

Sarah Bewley The US faces 'severe blood shortage' as coronavirus outbreak cancels blood drives and regular donations… https://t.co/RXbrfqAFPk 8 minutes ago

fmbp0512

Pet RT @ABC: Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled in the U.S. https://t.co/HehXfEWDkR 11 minutes ago

chrisusanz

Christopher USA TODAY: US faces 'severe blood shortage' due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/hQesiLBKPn 12 minutes ago

coyne_sheryl

Sheryl Coyne RT @MrCasey62: Was completely unaware of this: https://t.co/bJlTUkKtEM 13 minutes ago

julesdaigle67

Julie Daigle YOU can help! The Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage as #coronavirus threatens availability of nation’s blood… https://t.co/xB3HPwglz6 17 minutes ago

