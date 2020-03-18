Global  

Maggie Griffin, impish mother of comedian Kathy, dies at 99

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of comedian Kathy Griffin, who inspired many of the jokes in her famous daughter’s standup routines, has died. Maggie Griffin was 99. “My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away” Tuesday, Kathy Griffin tweeted. “I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared.” […]
