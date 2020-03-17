Global  

Trump administration seeks $45.8 billion in extra government funding amid coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020
The Trump administration has requested an additional $45.8 billion from Congress to shore up U.S. agencies amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.
News video: Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law 02:17

 On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending. Lisa Bernhard reports.

Coronavirus aid package heads to Trump to sign [Video]

Coronavirus aid package heads to Trump to sign

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation on Wednesday providing billions of dollars to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded..

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased [Video]

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased

Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased After the Dow's Tuesday loss of 1,800 points, the index fell below 19,732 points. This was the Dow's level on the day before Trump's inauguration, Jan...

The Trump administration plans to ask for an $850 billion stimulus package as coronavirus hits the US economy

The Trump administration plans to ask for an $850 billion stimulus package as coronavirus hits the US economy· *The Trump administration is planning to ask Congress for hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the US economy.* · *The coronavirus pandemic...
Daily Crunch: Trump to propose $850B stimulus

President Trump is preparing a massive stimulus proposal, Amazon adjusts to COVID-19 and HashiCorp is now valued at more than $5 billion. Here’s your Daily...
