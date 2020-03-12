US-Canada border to close for nonessential travel to slow coronavirus spread, Trump says

Tony RT @denverpost: JUST IN: The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel as the two nations… 3 seconds ago Mayra RT @daytondailynews: Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel https://t.co/fpomvkEp8L 13 seconds ago VoteBlueAmerica™ Trump says U.S., Canada agree to close border to nonessential traffic https://t.co/yZMJWe7hNg 13 seconds ago Deplorable Kathy #Shadowbanned RT @lilo623: United States-Canada border to close for nonessential travel to slow coronavirus spread, President Trump says #Canada #border… 13 seconds ago trader276 RT @DeItaOne: TRUMP SAYS U.S., CANADA WILL CLOSE BORDER TO NONESSENTIAL TRAFFIC 14 seconds ago Lluís S. RT @cheddar: The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel as the two nations work to ste… 14 seconds ago Longview News-Journal The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel https://t.co/qb41xI3VSQ 16 seconds ago 13News Now US, Canada to temporarily close shared border to nonessential travel, President Trump says https://t.co/5VLCxstbBG 17 seconds ago