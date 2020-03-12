Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > US-Canada border to close for nonessential travel to slow coronavirus spread, Trump says

US-Canada border to close for nonessential travel to slow coronavirus spread, Trump says

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The border between Canada and the U.S. is now closed for non-essential travel.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel

Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel 00:43

 President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency [Video]

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country&apos;s citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all non-essential..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published
'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency [Video]

'Stop hoarding... stop it.': Australia PM declares national emergency

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic and banned all non-essential indoor..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

US to suspend travel to Europe to fight coronavirus spread, Trump announces

US President Donald Trump has announced the US will suspend all travel from Europe to the US in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The Age

US-Canada border closed to curb COVID-19 spread; trade not to be affected

In a bid to curb coronavirus spread, the United States and Canada on Wednesday (March 19) agreed to close their border. The information to this effect came from...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Ynot_12K

Tony RT @denverpost: JUST IN: The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel as the two nations… 3 seconds ago

MayraSTRS28

Mayra RT @daytondailynews: Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel https://t.co/fpomvkEp8L 13 seconds ago

ResistByChg

VoteBlueAmerica™ Trump says U.S., Canada agree to close border to nonessential traffic https://t.co/yZMJWe7hNg 13 seconds ago

TrumpCard555

Deplorable Kathy #Shadowbanned RT @lilo623: United States-Canada border to close for nonessential travel to slow coronavirus spread, President Trump says #Canada #border… 13 seconds ago

trader276

trader276 RT @DeItaOne: TRUMP SAYS U.S., CANADA WILL CLOSE BORDER TO NONESSENTIAL TRAFFIC 14 seconds ago

un_de_fora

Lluís S. RT @cheddar: The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel as the two nations work to ste… 14 seconds ago

newsjournal

Longview News-Journal The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel https://t.co/qb41xI3VSQ 16 seconds ago

13NewsNow

13News Now US, Canada to temporarily close shared border to nonessential travel, President Trump says https://t.co/5VLCxstbBG 17 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.