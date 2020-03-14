Global  

Coronavirus: Schools in Scotland and Wales to close from Friday

BBC News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The prime minister says a decision on England was imminent, in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
News video: Euro 2020 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Euro 2020 postponed due to coronavirus pandemic 00:35

 Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 due to the outbreak of coronavirus across the continent. England and Wales have already qualified for the tournament, but Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland have yet to play scheduled play-offs.

Arizona schools closed: Gov. Doug Ducey announces statewide closure of schools over coronavirus [Video]

Arizona schools closed: Gov. Doug Ducey announces statewide closure of schools over coronavirus

Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced Sunday a statewide closure of Arizona schools from March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability [Video]

Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability

Reuters reports that U.S. hospitals are preparing for a huge surge in coronavirus patients, as the virus takes hold on the U.S.. But as of Friday, at least 21,900 schools from kindergarten through..

Coronavirus: Schools in Scotland and Wales to close

Schools in Scotland and Wales will close in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with those in England widely expected to follow suit.
Schools in Scotland and Wales set to shut this week over coronavirus

Schools in Scotland and Wales are set to shut by the end of the week over coronavirus.
garyslatter45

Gary Slatter RT @BBCBreaking: Schools in Scotland and Wales to close from Friday in response to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/ggtuR5Xhbl 5 seconds ago

sugarrush_65

Ellie 🥰 RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: All schools in Scotland and Wales set to close on Friday https://t.co/zkJt4iZFD8 6 seconds ago

aharrison2011

Angela Harrison OMG England schools are obviously going to close too - it’s inevitable 😳 If they remain closed until August, my bu… https://t.co/BnrGBEsFv2 12 seconds ago

FouzSiddiqui_

Fouz Siddiqui RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: All schools are closing in Scotland and Wales due to coronavirus. 26 seconds ago

sambain27

sam bain RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: First Minister of Scotland @NicolaSturgeon says it is now "inevitable" that schools and nurseries in Scotland will c… 28 seconds ago

scoilidepps

Scoil Ide RT @rtenews: Schools in Scotland and Wales will close in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, amid speculation that similar measures could be… 28 seconds ago

richbeahan

Richard Beahan #UndeadMusiciansClub RT @INTO_NI: BBC News - Coronavirus: Schools in Scotland and Wales to close from Friday https://t.co/BVKPvtUlMO Education Minister needs to… 48 seconds ago

18sma_

Mahan RT @guardian: UK coronavirus live: schools in Scotland and Wales to close from Friday; UK cases rise by 676 in 24 hours https://t.co/rQVCaQ… 54 seconds ago

