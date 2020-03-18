Global  

U.S.-Canada border to close to nonessential travel: Trump

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020
The U.S.-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, saying details on the move would be announced later but that it would not affect trade between the two countries.
US and Canada suspend non-essential travel across border

 The United States and Canada will suspend non-essential travel between the two countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump says the United States and Canada have agreed to temporarily close the border to non-essential travel.

President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.

The U.S.-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, saying details on the move would be announced later...
The border between Canada and the U.S. is now closed for non-essential travel.
