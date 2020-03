DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling several model lines in the U.S. because the automatic emergency braking system may not detect obstacles and stop the vehicles as designed. The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, S90L and V90 models. The company says in government documents that a software-hardware incompatibility glitch causes the problem. […]

