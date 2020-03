Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Judge rules against jury verdict in case over song Dark Horse, which had previously been found in favour of rapper Marcus Gray Judge rules against jury verdict in case over song Dark Horse, which had previously been found in favour of rapper Marcus Gray Katy Perry has won an appeal in a copyright case involving damages of $2.8m (�2.3m). In July 2014 , Perry was accused of plagiarising the song Joyful Noise by a Christian... 👓 View full article