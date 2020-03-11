Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dana Nessel > Menards accused of price gouging with masks, bleach, other products during coronavirus

Menards accused of price gouging with masks, bleach, other products during coronavirus

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has accused home improvement chain Menards of price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Cracking down on price gouging during COVID-19 outbreak

Cracking down on price gouging during COVID-19 outbreak 01:50

 When Governor Lee declared a state of emergency amid the spread of COVID-19, it triggered the state's anti-price gouging law.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon seller who stockpiled 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer [Video]

Amazon seller who stockpiled 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE — Matt Colvin, an Amazon seller from Tennessee bought 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer, ready to exploit and profit from a pandemic. After the first fatality of the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:51Published
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul Cracking Down On Price-Gouging Amid COVID-19 Crisis [Video]

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul Cracking Down On Price-Gouging Amid COVID-19 Crisis

With people clearing the shelves of many stores across Illinois to stock up on disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and other supplies to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Illinois Attorney General..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gouging

Amazon restricts sales of face masks and hand sanitizer due to coronavirus price gougingIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Amazon has begun restricting the types of sellers on its third-party Marketplace platform that can sell health and...
The Verge Also reported by •Japan TodayFOXNews.comTMZ.com

Price Gouging Incidents Follow Coronavirus Outbreak

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to New York Attorney General Letitia James about her office's efforts to stop price gouging on coronavirus prevention products like...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.