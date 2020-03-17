Seattle mayor orders coronavirus moratorium on evictions of small businesses, nonprofits
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has signed a coronavirus emergency order prohibiting evictions of small businesses and nonprofits. The step comes after decisions by Durkan and the City Council to halt most residential evictions in Seattle and by the King County Sheriff’s Office to stop serving and enforcing evictions. Seattle’s commercial evictions order, which Durkan signed Tuesday, […]
