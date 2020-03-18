Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths, lifting total death toll to 2,978

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Italy passes China's coronavirus death toll



A total of 427 deaths were registered in Italy over the past 24 hours, bringing the total nationwide tally to 3,405 since the outbreak surfaced on Feb. 21. China has recorded 3,245 deaths since early.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:46 Published 52 minutes ago 287 confirmed cases, 10 dead of COVID-19 in Georgia



Georgia health officials say the state’s coronavirus death toll has risen from 4 to 10; total infections at 287. Credit: WMGT Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Italy reports 345 new coronavirus deaths, lifting total death toll to 2,503 The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen in the last 24 hours by 345 to 2,503, an increase of 16%, the Civil Protection Agency said on...

Reuters 2 days ago



Italy reports 427 new coronavirus deaths, overtakes China's death toll The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3,405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in...

Reuters 9 hours ago





Tweets about this