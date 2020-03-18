Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths, lifting total death toll to 2,978
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has surged in the last 24 hours by 475 to 2,978, an increase of 19%, the biggest jump in numerical terms since the contagion came to light last month, officials said on Wednesday.
