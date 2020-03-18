Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy > Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise as coronavirus deaths surge

Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise as coronavirus deaths surge

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to 2,978 and frustration grew over the number of people defying a nationwide lockdown order.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll https://t.co/Xm32J3UQ7r https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

RivieraReporter

The Riviera Reporter RT @France24_en: ▶️ Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll https://t.co/2DelirN1FD https:… 8 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll https://t.co/Xm32J3UQ7r https://t.co/OOnawsmB5Z 11 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll https://t.co/EAfZKd0w4I https://t.co/KpDqR69uvT 11 minutes ago

Betten2Betten

Daniel Betten RT @EuropeF24: Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll https://t.co/LfF3lONunV https://t.c… 13 minutes ago

Patchouliii

Karen The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to… https://t.co/nxKoye5PNy 19 minutes ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English ▶️ Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise in response to relentless coronavirus death toll https://t.co/2DelirN1FD https://t.co/VHbVFx9m5v 23 minutes ago

HumaPervaiz

HP RT @RadioPakistan: #CoronavirusUpdates : In #Italy, Govt threatens to ban all outdoor exercise while death toll rises to 3000. 35,713 confi… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.