Senate's McConnell says Republicans nearing pact on big economic stimulus bill
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans were nearing an agreement on larger economic stimulus legislation to support the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy.
Trump Admin Seeking $850 Billion in Emergency Economic Stimulus The administration's sweeping package will reportedly be laid out to Senate Republicans by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sometime today. Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Sec., via AP The package will provide economic relief for industries...