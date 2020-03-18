Global  

Senate's McConnell says Republicans nearing pact on big economic stimulus bill

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that Republicans were nearing an agreement on larger economic stimulus legislation to support the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy.
Trump Admin Seeking $850 Billion in Emergency Economic Stimulus

Trump Admin Seeking $850 Billion in Emergency Economic Stimulus

 Trump Admin Seeking $850 Billion in Emergency Stimulus The administration's sweeping package will reportedly be laid out to Senate Republicans by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sometime today. The package will provide economic relief for industries...

