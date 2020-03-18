Global  

Minnesota deputy says suicidal man threatened his life

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot an armed suicidal man in 2018 says he feels horrible about the shooting, but that he had no choice because his life and the lives of his colleagues were threatened. Washington County Deputy Brian Krook killed Benjamin Evans, a 23-year-old emergency medical technician and […]
