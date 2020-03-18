Minnesota deputy says suicidal man threatened his life Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot an armed suicidal man in 2018 says he feels horrible about the shooting, but that he had no choice because his life and the lives of his colleagues were threatened. Washington County Deputy Brian Krook killed Benjamin Evans, a 23-year-old emergency medical technician and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mary Divine Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Krook, who fatally shot an armed suicidal man in 2018, testified Tuesday t… https://t.co/qlo3TPgycP 5 days ago Star World Minnesota deputy says suicidal man threatened his life https://t.co/KYPbSvB2Le 5 days ago greeen Minnesota Deputy Says Suicidal Man Threatened His Life - https://t.co/qhGtwNzwwE 5 days ago