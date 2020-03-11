Global  

Coronavirus | 276 Indians infected abroad

Hindu Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Total cases of COVID-19 in India touch 162, including 25 foreigners; global figure crosses 2,00,000.
News video: Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi

Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi 01:41

 Air India flight carrying evacuated Indians from Italy reached Delhi on March 15. The special flight took off from Milan carrying 211 Indian students & 8 others. They will be quarantined for 14 days at ITBP’s camp in Chhawla area. Italy is one of the worst hit countries in Europe. As of March 14,...

Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates [Video]

Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates

Cases of Coronavirus infection crossed 150 in India on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the nation on the fight against Covid-19 on March 19 at 8 pm. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog held a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:40Published
Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking operations resume | Oneindia News [Video]

Yes Bank moratorium lifted, banking operations resume | Oneindia News

INDIA’S FOURTH LARGEST PRIVATE BANK YES BANK HAS GOT A SECOND LIFE TODAY AFTER THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA LIFTED THE MORATORIUM TWO WEEKS AHEAD OF THE PROPOSED DEADLINE OF 3 APRIL 2020. IN A BIG..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

S Jaishankar: 234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India

*New Delhi:* Two hundred and thirty-four Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday....
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News

Coronavirus outbreak: India to send medical team to Italy, Jaishankar calls Iran, Italy 'extreme situations'

India evacuated 58 Indians from Iran on Tuesday via a special Indian Air Force flight. The flight also carried samples of 529 Indians stranded in the country to...
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

newsfeed_2020

newsfeed RT @PBNS_India: MEA confirms 255 #coronavirus infected Indians in #Iran. Total: 276 Infected Indians abroad. Hong Kong: 1 Iran: 255 Italy… 1 minute ago

mizter4you2

Pravesh k Sharma RT @the_hindu: With 255 Indians testing positive for novel coronavirus in Iran and another 21 in other countries, the total number of India… 2 minutes ago

Ac1083248359

Ac10 RT @trasadasyu_: 276 Indians infected with coronavirus abroad. Of these, 255 Indians are infected in Iran followed by 12 in the UAE and 5 i… 4 minutes ago

FficialSujal

Øffïçíál_Sûjàl 276 indians, including in Iran infected with coronavirus abroad MEA 10 minutes ago

milanbhadja7931

Milan patel RT @ndtv: 276 Indians infected with #coronavirus abroad, number includes 255 in Iran and 12 in UAE: Foreign Ministry to Lok Sabha (news age… 27 minutes ago

17_Dayc

ravinder singh RT @NewIndianXpress: 276 Indians infected with #Coronavirus stranded abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE and five in Italy. #COVID19… 28 minutes ago

Pawan05258Kumar

pawan kumar 276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA https://t.co/RTEeCID1dt 47 minutes ago

SarathsivaJr

SARATH RT @PTI_News: 276 Indians infected with coronavirus abroad, number includes 255 in Iran and 12 in UAE: MEA to Lok Sabha 47 minutes ago

