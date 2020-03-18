Global  

Government expanding COVID-19 testing capacity and purchase of medical equipment, says federal health minister

CBC.ca Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government is undertaking a massive effort to expand testing capacity and secure medical equipment so that health care providers have the supplies they need to handle the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Fort Worth Firefighters Don New Equipment In Hopes To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Fort Worth Firefighters Don New Equipment In Hopes To Slow Coronavirus Spread 02:20

 As of Wednesday, firefighters will now wear their firefighting masks with a clip on respirator cartridge to all medical calls.

