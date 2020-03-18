Global  

Eurovision 2020 Canceled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Eurovision 2020 Canceled Over Coronavirus PandemicEurovision 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Broadcasting Union announced on Wednesday. “It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam,” the EBU...
News video: Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears

Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears 00:37

 The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been postponed over coronavirus fears, organisers have said.

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The 65th edition of the annual song contest which was set to be hosted at...
Eurovision Song Contest officially cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The future of the pan-European contest, which was set to take place in...
