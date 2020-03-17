Global  

Ford, General Motors and FCA agree widespread shutdown

FT.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Honda, BMW and Toyota also idle plants across US and Europe
News video: Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow

Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow 02:11

 Wall Street trading was forced to temporarily stop during Wednesday's session after a 7-percent plunge in the S&P 500 set off so-called circuit breakers. Conway G. Gittens has the market update.

Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler agree to close all US plants due to coronavirus

"By taking a shutdown ... we protect UAW members, their families and the community," said President Rory Gamble.
USATODAY.com

U.A.W. Demands Shutdown of U.S. Car Plants Over Coronavirus

The union said Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler should halt production for two weeks to ensure worker safety.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comReuters

