Warden of Louisiana’s Angola prison reinstated amid probe

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) — The warden of the largest maximum security prison in the U.S. has been reinstated after being placed on a week-long leave during a payroll investigation, authorities said Tuesday. The Louisiana Department of Corrections launched an investigation last week into the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola after Warden Darrel Vannoy self-reported […]
