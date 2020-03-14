Exclusive: India mulls up to $1.6 billion rescue plan for aviation sector after coronavirus - sources
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () India is planning a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion for the aviation sector, which has been battered after the coronavirus outbreak forced countries to close borders and brought air travel to a near-halt, two government sources told Reuters.
Cases of Coronavirus infection crossed 150 in India on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the nation on the fight against Covid-19 on March 19 at 8 pm. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog held a meeting with the government's Principal Scientific Advisor regarding development of a vaccine in India....
The coronavirus outbreak has brought the travel and tourism sector to a standstill. The temporary suspension of visas is severely impacting the market and tourism sector. There is an impact on travel..