Victorian schools are paying the price of panic buying and hoarding, with some now running low on toilet paper, soap, hand sanitiser and cleaning products.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Teachers As Leaders @CatJStephens Well documented in media & over 30 years of experience working in schools - that would be my evidence… https://t.co/CF8t0VV0ea 1 day ago Lauren G If schools are staying open then they must be provided with essential hand washing supplies such as soap and paper… https://t.co/C7P81ghJRF 2 days ago Steph This was an issue before the declaration of #pandemic. We support a student with toileting and eating, and I couldn… https://t.co/vNg9QliSGJ 2 days ago Rob O'Brien RT @TeachForAU: Victorian schools running low on toilet paper, sanitiser and soap https://t.co/dwLaqW4bc9 via @theage 2 days ago Those SKYRAILS NEWS 🚫🚝🏚🚫 RT @michaelobrienmp: This needs fixing. If schools are staying open, it is vital that children practice the public health measures to reduc… 3 days ago snowfox RT @CindyMcLeishMP: More widespread that you’d think and like. Too many examples coming through during the day. With a invigorated approach… 3 days ago David Davis RT @Victoria_LNP: CindyMcLeishMP: More widespread that you’d think and like. Too many examples coming through during the day. With a invigo… 3 days ago VictoriaLNPTweets CindyMcLeishMP: More widespread that you’d think and like. Too many examples coming through during the day. With a… https://t.co/x3PlN4JpXG 3 days ago