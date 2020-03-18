Global  

Victorian schools running low on toilet paper, sanitiser and soap

The Age Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Victorian schools are paying the price of panic buying and hoarding, with some now running low on toilet paper, soap, hand sanitiser and cleaning products.
