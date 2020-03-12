Global  

Tasmania enforces tough new quarantine measures for non-essential travellers amid coronavirus pandemic

The Age Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says that from midnight Friday, only essential travellers will be allowed into Tasmania without going into quarantine.
News video: Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top updates

Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top updates 04:23

 Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 3 on Tuesday after a 64-year-old passed away at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Restrictive...

Thousands of Burmese workers 'reverse migrate' back to their uninfected homeland amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Thousands of Burmese workers 'reverse migrate' back to their uninfected homeland amid coronavirus pandemic

Footage shows thousands of Burmese workers 'reverse migrating' back to their uninfected homeland amid the coronavirus pandemic. The immigrants labourers had all been working across northern Thailand..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:03Published
Faced With Possibility Of Self-Quarantine, Are You Ready? [Video]

Faced With Possibility Of Self-Quarantine, Are You Ready?

Many Americans are now faced with stocking their homes in preparation for what could be weeks of self-quarantine.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:16Published

Tasmania closes borders to non-essential travellers amid coronavirus pandemic

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says that from midnight Friday, only essential travellers will be allowed into Tasmania without going into quarantine.
The Age

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies unveils new therapy approach in bid to tackle coronavirus

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPATF) (CVE:IPA), the antibody discovery specialist, on Thursday outlined a new approach to develop innovative treatments...
Proactive Investors


ruthbellinib

Ruth RT @theage: BREAKING: Tasmania is closing its borders to non-essential travellers. https://t.co/6jC3Io2LW5 4 minutes ago

__rymac

Ryan Honestly thought WA would be the first to step up with a tougher border regime. But Tasmania also makes sense, some… https://t.co/VDEl816ZA2 5 minutes ago

shaunsmith76

Shaun Smith Guess I won’t be visiting my grandfather for his 100th. 😢https://t.co/dS68uheUYz 6 minutes ago

giveoutmore

Bluebird 💚💛 Coronavirus Australia: Tasmania implements travel ban to curb COVID-19 spread https://t.co/jzZfej2Z0J 19 minutes ago

MiriamDVDBerg

Miriam Vandenberg RT @UTAS_MPH: Tasmania enforces tough new quarantine measures for non-essential travellers amid coronavirus pandemic and closes its borders… 37 minutes ago

UTAS_MPH

SoM Public Health Tasmania enforces tough new quarantine measures for non-essential travellers amid coronavirus pandemic and closes i… https://t.co/pDkmNErelD 38 minutes ago

GaiMcGrath

Gai McGrath RT @smh: Tasmania enforces tough new quarantine measures for non-essential travellers amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/tlYsqrd9lT 50 minutes ago

