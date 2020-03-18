USDA fights to purge food stamps recipients despite pandemic Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Agriculture Department said Wednesday that it would appeal a judge’s ruling that it would be “arbitrary and capricious” to move forward during a global health crisis with food stamp changes that could force hundreds of thousands from the program. Federal Judge Beryl Howell, in a ruling late last week, stopped a […] 👓 View full article

