USDA fights to purge food stamps recipients despite pandemic

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Agriculture Department said Wednesday that it would appeal a judge’s ruling that it would be “arbitrary and capricious” to move forward during a global health crisis with food stamp changes that could force hundreds of thousands from the program. Federal Judge Beryl Howell, in a ruling late last week, stopped a […]
