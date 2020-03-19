You Might Like

Tweets about this The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: North Melbourne's Majak Daw has a "common cold" but Kangaroos coach Rhyce Shaw is unsure if he will be tested for coronav… 44 minutes ago all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: Majak Daw sent home sick from Roos training Article Length: Short Tone: mild negativ… https://t.co/Z3NYkooEzI 48 minutes ago FootyLive 🤒 Sent home sick! @NMFCOfficial's Majak Daw could still make a memorable comeback on Sunday but has been sent home… https://t.co/MT611KSNxT 58 minutes ago Real Footy (AFL) North Melbourne's Majak Daw has a "common cold" but Kangaroos coach Rhyce Shaw is unsure if he will be tested for c… https://t.co/eHhqBsxAO1 1 hour ago Racing And Sports North Melbourne's Majak Daw could still make a memorable AFL comeback on Sunday but has been sent home sick from K.… https://t.co/KQV8M3mW0p 1 hour ago Top Four Next Year Majak Daw has been sent home sick from training today as a precaution. It’s just “the common flu or cold,” says Rh… https://t.co/yLMpt1orTp 2 hours ago John Holden RT @NMFCOfficial: Shaw: Majak Daw sent home sick, based on precaution. No risks. Think just a common cold/flu. He will be named in the sq… 2 hours ago North Melbourne Shaw: Majak Daw sent home sick, based on precaution. No risks. Think just a common cold/flu. He will be named in… https://t.co/Zqq6jvwdxd 2 hours ago