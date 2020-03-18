Global  

Bears give Trubisky competition after disappointing season

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears added competition for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky by trading for 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. They also brought in former All-Pro to boost their pass rush by agreeing to a five-year, $70 million with Robert Quinn and have another former star on the way in tight end […]
Bears give Trubisky competition after disappointing seasonThe Chicago Bears have been busy the past few days as they try to bounce back from a disappointing season that began with Super Bowl hopes
FOX Sports


