Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Miami’s Mario Diaz-Balart is first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

Miami’s Mario Diaz-Balart is first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — Miami Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart became the first member of Congress to test positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said Wednesday. Diaz-Balart entered self-quarantine last Friday and stayed in Washington because his wife, Tia, has a preexisting medical condition. On Saturday evening, Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, according to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM

Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM 01:08

 Headlines include President Trump signing a new relief package and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart testing positive for the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

UTC community member tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

UTC community member tests positive for coronavirus

UTC community member tests positive for coronavirus

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, becomes the first member of Congress with the coronavirus. Diaz-Balart announced the news on Twitter, saying he tested positive. He advised people to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Diaz-Balart Becomes 1st Member Of Congress To Announce Positive Covid-19 Test

Diaz-Balart, 58, a Republican of Florida, said in a statement that on Saturday evening he developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache.
NPR Also reported by •ReutersAutosportUSATODAY.comJust Jaredcbs4.com

Winter Party Festival guest, an LGBT+ fundraiser on Miami Beach attended by 10,000 queers, tests positive for coronavirus

A guest at the annual LGBT+ fundraiser Winter Party Festival – packed with more than 10,000 queer attendees – in Florida has tested positive for coronavirus,...
PinkNews Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comJust Jaredcbs4.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HumboldtBunny

Humboldt Hunny Bunny RT @bartenderResist: FIRST MEMBER OF CONGRESS TO TEST POSITIVE. https://t.co/jZQKnVUbgN 5 minutes ago

GrajaFae

Grada Byrd RT @fred_guttenberg: Miami’s Mario Diaz-Balart is first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/c983zXb1m0 10 minutes ago

MaxShoewer

Max Rosebert Shoewer RT @Jacquiecharles: Miami’s Mario Diaz-Balart is first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/IKheSCzv2S 15 minutes ago

maryjaneville

maryjaneville RT @MiamiHerald: BREAKING: Miami Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart became the first member of Congress to test positive for the novel coron… 22 minutes ago

Lonewol66215210

Lonewolf RT @lookner: A Congressman from Miami, Mario Diaz-Balart, has tested positive for coronavirus 49 minutes ago

mcwilkins63

MC Wilkins RT @jaxdotcom: Miami Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart revealed Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is symptomatic. He is… 54 minutes ago

DVanHook822

Diane Van Hook 🆘 ✍️ RT @Jehane94: U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami, Florida has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coro… 1 hour ago

Jehane94

Jehane 😷🆘️ U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami, Florida has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for th… https://t.co/TUQ6r1sIlu 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.