Southwestern WBB RT @suadmissioncb: THIS is why a liberal arts education is so valuable,changing on a time to deliver what we need! College campuses are cl… 46 minutes ago

Evan Read Don't let the COVID-19 pandemic halt your college search. Here is some guidance on what you can do during this time… https://t.co/iAPdmAKNwr 2 hours ago

Steven J. Cavin What Is a College Education in the Time of Coronavirus? https://t.co/jz3XDll8Xq 2 hours ago

Christine Bowman THIS is why a liberal arts education is so valuable,changing on a time to deliver what we need! College campuses a… https://t.co/DPFDvGckzc 4 hours ago

Alan Acosta, Ph.D. Opinion: What is a college education in the time of #coronavirus? https://t.co/tOvCZsUEpp @nytimes @nytopinion… https://t.co/0OBlmfreu9 4 hours ago

Ms.Moe @moniconga @fuckcancer56 K-12 is a basic education. College is advanced. Doesn’t matter what period of time you’re talking about. 14 hours ago

Startup Bulletin™ RT @interioravenue: Online learning time. What are your kiddos doing to keep up with class work? Get a project roadmap today. #interioraven… 20 hours ago