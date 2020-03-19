Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > United States Congress > 2 members of Congress, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams, test positive for COVID-19

2 members of Congress, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams, test positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said have become the first known members of Congress to contract the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM

Coronavirus Snapshot 3-18-20 11PM 01:08

 Headlines include President Trump signing a new relief package and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart testing positive for the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, becomes the first member of Congress with the coronavirus. Diaz-Balart announced the news on Twitter, saying he tested positive. He advised people to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Two members of US Congress test positive for coronavirus

Two members of the US House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesNPRJust JaredNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoniResists

JoniResists ✍️ 🌊🇺🇸 🇬🇧 VoteBlueNoMatterWho2020 RT @SadieTNResist: Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams become first members of Congress to test positive for coronavirus - CNNPolitics… 4 minutes ago

PComentar

Para Comentar Top story: Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams become first members of Congress to test positive for coronaviru… https://t.co/BZsJ0XnhTu 19 minutes ago

BrandmarkEspana

BrandmarkEspaña Top story de @BrandmarkEspana - Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams become first members of Congress to test p… https://t.co/HB2fPGSECF 19 minutes ago

StCloudMinnesot

St Cloud Minnesota Rep. Ben McAdams tests positive for coronavirus - Salt Lake Tribune: * Rep. Ben McAdams tests positive for coronavi… https://t.co/Oj30acHXZH 20 minutes ago

MaryJan62216031

Mary Jane RT @CNNTonight: Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams have become the first members of Congress to test positive for coronavirus, a grim… 22 minutes ago

RobinMCouch

RMC Communications PR Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams become first members of Congress to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/bqoXRibYq7 31 minutes ago

goslin13

Eric Cassel RT @WISH_TV: "On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms including a fever and headache. Just a short while ago, he wa… 40 minutes ago

WISH_TV

WISH-TV "On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms including a fever and headache. Just a short while… https://t.co/2W4CZTBEy3 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.