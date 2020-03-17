Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Singapore > Coronavirus: The detectives racing to contain the virus in Singapore

Coronavirus: The detectives racing to contain the virus in Singapore

BBC News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Tracing every contact of virus patients has meant Singapore could stay one step ahead of it, so far.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial [Video]

Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial

President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and caused some controversy. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he didn’t find the president’s phrasing of the virus..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial [Video]

Senator John Cornyn Doesn't Find Term 'Chinese Virus' Controversial

President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and caused some controversy. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he didn’t find the president’s phrasing of the virus..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Global economic policy response to virus needed - Singapore minister

A coordinated global monetary and fiscal policy response is needed to the coronavirus outbreak, the minister heading Singapore's virus-fighting taskforce said on...
Reuters India

Best strategies against virus: Track, isolate, communicate

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore, a tiny city-state of less than 6 million people, had one of the earliest and biggest clusters of cases of the coronavirus in early...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

macoverett

Marg Coverett RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: The detectives racing to contain the virus in Singapore https://t.co/nqJ07a2s9C 6 seconds ago

CathyFarrow1

Cathy Farrow BBC News - Coronavirus: The detectives racing to contain the virus in Singapore https://t.co/4eZFCtlmhX 2 minutes ago

akarki

AK 812 Coronavirus: The detectives racing to contain the virus in Singapore #contacttracing https://t.co/gTWmR3ldFN 3 minutes ago

NewsbreakersNG

NewsBreakers Coronavirus: The detectives racing to contain the virus in Singapore https://t.co/T3pmj7AsKv 5 minutes ago

hawthornberries

[email protected] BBC News - Coronavirus: The detectives racing to contain the virus in Singapore https://t.co/HVcn9v78yt 7 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Coronavirus: The detectives racing to contain the virus in Singapore - https://t.co/j2Cjhrwi5g 7 minutes ago

evaliakrispita

eva Coronavirus: The detectives racing to contain the virus in Singapore https://t.co/wJ9FkTID8q 8 minutes ago

turiah6

turiah Coronavirus: The detectives racing to contain the virus in Singapore https://t.co/qPjrGcQEAb 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.