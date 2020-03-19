Catherine Hamlin, 'Saint of Addis Ababa', dies at 96 Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

World-renowned Sydney gynaecologist Dr Catherine Hamlin established treatment centres for women suffering from the debilitating effects of obstetric fistula. She died at her home on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

