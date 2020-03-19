Global  

Confusion, uncertainty as officials announce U.S.-Canada border restrictions to slow coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Confusion, uncertainty, and to some degree, resignation reigned on both sides of the border Wednesday in the wake of a joint announcement by U.S. and Canadian officials that the border would be closed to all “nonessential” travel.
