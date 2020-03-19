Global  

Ghislaine Maxwell sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate over legal fees

BBC News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell's lawsuit also claims she has had to hire security over "regular death threats".
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
 A former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein is suing his estate.

Alleged Epstein Madame Ghislaine Maxwell’s Personal Email Hacked [Video]

Alleged Epstein Madame Ghislaine Maxwell’s Personal Email Hacked

In a letter filed with a New York federal court judge, her lawyer alleges confidential information was left unredacted leading to her email being hacked. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Facing death threats, ex-Jeffrey Epstein associate Maxwell sues his estate

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has sued the late financier's estate, seeking to recoup legal fees to defend...
Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.comThe Age

Ghislaine Maxwell files lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein estate

Ghislaine Maxwell has filed a lawsuit against the estate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, seeking reimbursement for legal and personal protection costs.
Independent

arthurwyatt

Arthur Wyatt RT @jimwaterson: How does Ghislaine Maxwell time her reemergence with everyone else going into self-isolation. https://t.co/G6peHMJr8x 58 seconds ago

MaryBridgeman3

MarchHare RT @RoArquette: Ghislaine Maxwell, citing death threats and extensive legal fees, sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate - ABC News https://t.co/oQ8… 2 minutes ago

TamaraLeigh_llc

Tamara Leigh ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @USAloveGOD: Jeffrey #Epstein associate Ghislaine #Maxwell sues his estate Maxwell seeking to recoup legal fees to defend herself again… 3 minutes ago

MarilynBlundin

Marilyn Blundin RT @jkbjournalist: NEW: Ghislaine Maxwell sues Epstein estate, ironically staking claim to Jeffrey Epstein’s fortune. In several civil laws… 8 minutes ago

ex_lefty

ExLefty⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ABC: JUST IN: Ghislaine Maxwell, citing death threats and extensive legal fees, sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate. https://t.co/mqei3cVG7Q 20 minutes ago

Netski_1

Netski 🍀 RT @An0nAKn0wledge: Ghislaine Maxwell Sues Jeffrey Epstein Estate; Netflix Making Docuseries on Pedophile Ring Maxwell’s whereabouts are s… 20 minutes ago

VerdantSquare

Verdant Square Network Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sues his estate https://t.co/yKLOoTKiNH - via @guardian https://t.co/u64nKSFHyF 23 minutes ago

T__WWG1WGA

T ⭐⭐⭐ RT @TraffickingBot: Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sues his estate https://t.co/Yp7xQHllNZ 27 minutes ago

