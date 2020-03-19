Yasuro A clarification of sort. Re: Fact check: Does using ibuprofen when you have coronavirus make symptoms worse? https://t.co/J5QT99N0Oh 33 minutes ago

Joseph Hucks USA TODAY: Fact check: Does using ibuprofen when you have coronavirus make symptoms worse?. https://t.co/mpDNlBpjQA via @GoogleNews 40 minutes ago

David Whitaker Fact check: Does using ibuprofen when you have coronavirus make symptoms worse? Des Moines Register 1 hour ago

Tanisha Macklin Does Using Hand Sanitizer Pose a Danger to Pets? https://t.co/d7lt7AaQrq via @snopes 2 hours ago

Cool cat Fact check: Does using ibuprofen when you have coronavirus make symptoms worse? https://t.co/UOmWDbgkOZ via @usatoday 2 hours ago

Iowa Heretic RT @DMRegister: Fact check: Does using ibuprofen when you have coronavirus make symptoms worse? https://t.co/HA2Lwso5WR 2 hours ago

Dennis Koch 🖖 Does Using Hand Sanitizer Pose a Danger to Pets? #PETS #DOGS #CATS Ethylene glycol, used in antifreeze, is indeed… https://t.co/TLuhYBkRCk 3 hours ago