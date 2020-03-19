Global  

Swan flies 'The Masked Singer' competition; a former Disney Channel star is unmasked

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Shows like "America's Got Talent," "Saturday Night Live" and late-night programming may be on hiatus, but "The Masked Singer" continues to air.
Sarah Palin Raps To ‘Baby Got Back’ In Unbelievable Episode Of The Masked Singer [Video]

Sarah Palin Raps To ‘Baby Got Back’ In Unbelievable Episode Of The Masked Singer

Here’s something we never thought we’d see. In the latest episode of The Masked Singer, a mystery celeb in a fuzzy pink bear costume who rapped to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s ‘Baby Got Back’ was revealed..

Jonas Brothers Tease New Album Is Coming Soon [Video]

Jonas Brothers Tease New Album Is Coming Soon

Jonas Brothers Tease New Album Is Coming Soon The group is gearing up to release their follow-up to 'Happiness Begins.' While they haven't given a firm release date for the record, they claim..

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Swan Is Revealed to Be Famous Former Disney Darling

Featuring the Group C playoffs, the episode kicks off with a performance of the Astronaut who hits the stage to sing Stevie Wonder's 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered'.
You Won't Believe Who Was Revealed On 'The Masked Singer'

SPOILER ALERT!!! The Swan received the lowest amount of votes in the playoffs of Group C on The Masked Singer tonight (March 18). One famous celeb was unmasked...
