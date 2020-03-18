Global  

Coronavirus | ICSE board class 10,12 exams postponed till March 31

Hindu Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
CBSE also has postponed exams
Coronavirus outbreak: CBSE exams postponed till March 31

Coronavirus outbreak: CBSE exams postponed till March 31The government has decided to postponne the CBSE exams till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to a circular issued by the Secretary,...
Mid-Day

ICSE board postpones Class 10, 12 exams till March 31 due to coronavirus threat

The ICSE Board on Thursday (March 19, 2020) postponed Class 10 and 12 examinations due to the novel coronavirus threat. The Council for the Indian School...
Zee News

