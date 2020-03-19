Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha member amid uproar in the House. President Ram Nath Kovind has nominated Gogoi to...

Let me take oath, I will speak in detail about accepting RS nomination: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Briefly talking to reporters who went to meet him at his residence in Guwahati, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi said he will speak about his decision to accept the offer...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago



