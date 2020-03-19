Global  

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha Member

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Opposition Members raised slogans prompting Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to say that it was unbecoming of Members.
A big row has broken out over the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said questioned whether this was a case of quid pro quo. He..

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha member amid uproar in the House. President Ram Nath Kovind has nominated Gogoi to...
Briefly talking to reporters who went to meet him at his residence in Guwahati, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi said he will speak about his decision to accept the offer...
