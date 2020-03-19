Global  

Surgeon general’s TV praise of Trump earns his ‘star’ label

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. surgeon general caught the eye of Donald Trump in a tried-and-true way: praising the 45th president on television. At a recent briefing with his coronavirus task force standing behind him, Trump turned to Dr. Jerome Adams and declared the previously low-profile 20th surgeon general among the administration’s “stars” to emerge […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Kylie Jenner Asked to Speak out on COVID-19 by Surgeon General

Kylie Jenner Asked to Speak out on COVID-19 by Surgeon General 00:55

 Kylie Jenner Asked to Speak out on COVID-19 by Surgeon General U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to emphasize the need for young people to take the coronavirus seriously. Jerome M. Adams, via ‘GMA’ Jenner took to Twitter on Tuesday to urge her followers...

