Prominent scientist dares to ask: Has the COVID-19 response gone too far?

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
When a respected researcher published a commentary questioning the drastic measures of the global COVID-19 response, public health experts seized the moment to explain why there is no time to wait for complete, evidence-based science before responding to a pandemic.
