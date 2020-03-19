Magpie Brown picked as AFL debutants get set for crowdless stadiums Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury will take to the field against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night as the Magpies unveil the son of a gun for debut. 👓 View full article

