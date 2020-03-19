Global  

Tube stations close as London prepares for coronavirus lockdown

FT.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Downing Street insists people won’t be banned from leaving the capital
News video: Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic 00:42

 Dozens of stations on the London Underground network could be closed from Thursday following the outbreak of Covid-19. Up to 40 stations which do not interchange with other lines could be closed, while the Waterloo and City line and Night Tube services will not run from Friday.

Coronavirus news – live: London prepares for 'lockdown', as army called in, underground stations shut and schools set to close across UK

Follow the latest updates on the pandemic
Independent Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

Waterboy6547

John Adamec🏳️‍🌈 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✡️🕎🇮🇱 RT @BethRigby: It begins... TFL says tube to be partially shut - From Friday Waterloo & City line shuts - 40 tube stations with no interch… 6 seconds ago

TheWhoFan515

Jensen☆Is☆A☆RockStar #London #Tube and #Train shutdown starts today with 40 stations to close https://t.co/HFirLD6fza 2 minutes ago

edbrownlboro

Ed Brown RT @WorkPsychol: This is a disaster! Many workers in #carehomes use the tube to start work at 6:30 am as do #NHS staff 40 London Undergrou… 3 minutes ago

BCU_Brexit

Centre for Brexit Studies Tube stations close as London prepares for coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/0QXPuBEiUx 3 minutes ago

PyroBarz

PBZ RT @Independent: 40 London Underground stations to close and Night Tube suspended as capital prepares for lockdown https://t.co/ksgvHc4g0h 3 minutes ago

tasnimakther_

tas 🕊 RT @ShofiqAlxm: 40 London Underground stations to close and Night Tube suspended as capital prepares for lockdown https://t.co/5VWQk1U2lI 6 minutes ago

Oso_tekky

Labz RT @T_Mackintosh: 🚇 ❌TfL announces hugely restricted service across London Underground and Overground amid coronavirus outbreak: - 40 stat… 6 minutes ago

SW10etseq

Janet Jones 🕷 Only #BackTo60 speaks for me RT @paullewismoney: 40 tube stations close, army on standby, London faces shutdown as people ignore advice to avoid each other and stay at… 6 minutes ago

