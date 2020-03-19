Global  

Kerala Police ‘hand washing’ video has gone viral

Hindu Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The video educates on the safe method of washing hand as prescribed by World Health Organisation (WHO)
News video: Kerala police raise COVID-19 awareness with viral dance video | Oneindia News

Kerala police raise COVID-19 awareness with viral dance video | Oneindia News 01:12

 Kerala police are raising awareness about the need to wash hands through a viral dance video. This is the correct way to scrub and swipe away the coronavirus. #COVID2019india #StaySafeStayHome

Recent related videos from verified sources

For a change, Kerala Police gets thumps up for its video on hand wash [Video]

For a change, Kerala Police gets thumps up for its video on hand wash

For a change, it's bouquets for the efforts of a Kerala Police team, whose video has gone viral, wherein it shows the need for washing ones hands with soap to keep out the raging Covid -19 out. The..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:25Published
Science experiment shows effects of washing your hands [Video]

Science experiment shows effects of washing your hands

An experiment using pepper, water and hand soap showing the effects of washing your hands to keep germs and bacteria away. The video went viral across the world and Amanda Lorenzo, who created the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Hedge fund manager apologizes for wiping saliva on Hong Kong metro rail

A hedge fund manager in Hong Kong has publicly apologised after a parody video of him licking his finger and wiping it on a hand rail in a metro car went viral,...
Reuters

