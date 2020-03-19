Global  

Qld confirms 50 new coronavirus cases in one day, taking total beyond 140

The Age Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Griffith University infectious diseases expert Professor Nigel McMillan said Queensland was on the cusp of a large increase in cases, and could expect to see the numbers increase rapidly over the next week.
