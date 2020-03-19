Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra count reaches 49, Thackeray says situation 'worrisome'

Retweetoo RT @NewIndianXpress: With more positive cases recorded in Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, the total number of #Coronavirus cases… 2 minutes ago Nora Baraka RT @EconomicTimes: #Coronavirus update: India's case count rises to 137, Maharashtra is the new epicentre | https://t.co/LcHtyPzyN2 [Sourc… 3 minutes ago #COVID19 😷 #Coronavirus India updates: Total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 169; Maharashtra tops with 47 cases… https://t.co/S0FDtW7qkq 16 minutes ago