Three people have coronavirus at U.S. mission in Geneva: official

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Three people employed by the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva have contracted coronavirus, but are in "good condition", a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, declining to give specifics.
