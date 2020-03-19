Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses Akshay’s plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses Akshay’s plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition

Hindu Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Nirbhaya case convict Akshay Kumar had filed the second mercy petition on March 18 which was rejected by the President on March 19
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News 03:00

 IN A BID TO CALM THE MARKETS AS THEY CONTINUED TO FALL AMID CONCERNS OVER THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR SHAKTIKANTA DAS WHILE ADRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY ON THE YES BANK CRISIS ASSURED THAT SWIFT ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE CENTRAL BANK AND THE GOVERNMENT AND THE...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi gangrape victim’s mother thanks President for rejecting convict’s mercy plea [Video]

Delhi gangrape victim’s mother thanks President for rejecting convict’s mercy plea

Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind. Pawan Gupta is one of the four convicts in the Delhi gangrape case. The Delhi government had earlier..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published
Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia

THE 4 CONVICTS WERE SUPPOSED TO BE HANGED TOMORROW AT 6 AM BUT FOR THE 3RD TIME THE HANGING HAS BEEN STALLED. JUST A DAY BEFORE THE HANGING, TODAY ONE OF THE CONVICTS PAWAN GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: Convicts to be hanged tomorrow

The Delhi court Thursday dismissed the plea of three of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case seeking stay on the execution which...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduZee NewsMid-Day

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses plea of Mukesh; Akshay files second mercy petition to President

The Delhi court today dismissed the plea of Mukesh Singh, seeking quashing of his death penalty and asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to give appropriate...
Zee News


Tweets about this

StayingReal0511

Shree Speaks RT @DrJwalaG: #NirbhayaCase : Supreme Court, Delhi court reject last-minute pleas, execution set for 5:30 am Friday Finally these culprits… 5 minutes ago

Rajeshk59729755

®️ajesh Kr Yadav 🇮🇳🙏 RT @KALLIVAYALIL: Four rapists in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case to be hanged tomorrow morning. Supreme Court gives final green signal. 11 minutes ago

SupremeHarish

Harish M RT @ANI: Nirbhaya case: The Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea of convict Mukesh Singh challenging the Delhi High Court’s order reje… 14 minutes ago

m_dukya

(महाकाल) #TKL 🇮🇳 RT @the_hindu: Just In | #Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court declines to entertain Mukesh’s plea claiming he wasn’t in Delhi at time of crime - P… 14 minutes ago

simranaggerwall

Simran Aggerwall RT @TheQuint: LIVE | The Supreme Court on Thursday, rejected plea filed by convict Akshay Singh challenging the decision of the President o… 20 minutes ago

jai_hind41

Umesh Sharma RT @LiveLawIndia: Supreme Court has dismissed a new petition filed by Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh seeking re-opening of the evidence in th… 21 minutes ago

SHISHIR77459534

SHISHIR KUMAR SINHA RT @IndurChhugani: All clear... Hanging tomorrow. A day before the hangings in the Nirbhaya case, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative… 26 minutes ago

purnima_rout

Purnima Rout RT @the_hindu: The Supreme Court said the convict has exhausted all his remedies and no fresh evidence can be entertained at this level. #… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.