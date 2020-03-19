Indonesians visited several mosques during their stay two-day stay in Karimnagar Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

The 10 Indonesians who camped in Karimnagar town for two days before being isolated after suspected COVID-19 infection had visited several mosques an 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this