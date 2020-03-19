Global  

AP PHOTOS: Small business falls victim to virus

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus delivered a pair of gut punches to Theodore Peck, owner of a coffee shop and bakery in Brooklyn. When his 8-year-old son came down with symptoms that prompted their doctor to test for COVID-19, they were quarantined together until the results came back negative. But while he was confined […]
