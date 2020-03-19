Global  

Coronavirus: Traveler with COVID-19 flew into New York airport on Delta jet

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A passenger with coronavirus flew from JFK to Rochester Saturday on Delta Flight 4824. Fellow travelers, airport visitors should watch for symptoms.
News video: Delta Flight Grounded At JFK Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Delta Flight Grounded At JFK Due To Coronavirus Concerns 00:22

 A Delta Airlines flight bound for Seattle from JFK was grounded Monday night after a passenger said they make have come into contact with someone who might have been exposed to coronavirus. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

Flight Grounded At JFK Over Possible Exposure [Video]

Flight Grounded At JFK Over Possible Exposure

A Delta Airlines flight was forced to return to the terminal at JFK Airport last night after a passenger said he or she may have been previously exposed to the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published
Federal Agents Seize Apparent Fake Coronavirus Testing Kits [Video]

Federal Agents Seize Apparent Fake Coronavirus Testing Kits

Bags of vials were found in a shipment coming into Los Angeles International Airport from the United Kingdom. Customs and border protection warned of fake home test kits showing up for sale online...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:14Published

Authority gives clarification on Razdan's post

Coronavirus outbreak has badly affected the country and Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared a clip of the health scare’s ill effect. Posting an airport...
IndiaTimes

RDU avoids direct impact – for now – as Delta, American trim flights over coronavirus

The spread of the novel coronavirus is prompting capacity reductions for Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s largest airlines. That includes Delta Air...
bizjournals

