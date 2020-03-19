Global  

Country singers to perform from home for ACM special

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music had to postpone their upcoming awards show because of the spreading coronavirus, but CBS will air a new television special featuring country stars performing from their homes. The academy announced Thursday that in place of their postponed awards show on April 5, “ACM Presents: Our Country” […]
